The new Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France waves to photographers during a press conference after being crowned the winner at the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on January 30, 2017.
France was crowned Miss Universe on January 30 in a glitzy spectacle free of last year's dramatic mix-up but with a dash of political controversy as finalists touched on migration and other hot-button global issues. / AFP / NOEL CELIS (Photo credit should read NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines.
Iris Mittenaere from the small town of Lille in northern France said Monday in reply to a final question from pageant host Steve Harvey that she would be honored if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner among the field of 86 contestants.
Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner up while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old, Andrea Tovar, was second runner up.