Fifth man arrested for sexually abusing boy, 9, while wearing ‘furry’ costume; more victims sought: police

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A fifth man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania for several years while dressed in animal costumes has been arrested, police announced Sunday.

Kenneth Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, began abusing a 9-year-old boy at “furry” parties he hosted at his home in 2009, according to police.

“Furries” are people who dress up as animals and identify as the chosen animal, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. For some, being a “furry” is a sexual fetish.

Four other men who allegedly participated in the child predator ring have been arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“This is a horrendous case,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “It is deeply disturbing to me not only as Attorney General of Pennsylvania, but as a father of young children. We care about this victim and all victims of sexual abuse.”

Officials say the victim is related to one of the men in the group. The boy lived with his grandmother at the time, but is now in foster care and receiving therapy.

“The victim is receiving appropriate care, and today we’re asking the public for help in finding and identifying more potential victims,” Shapiro said, adding:

Our investigation is not done, and it is likely there will be more arrests. We believe it is likely there could be more victims out there from this ring of abuse. We want to help them and protect them from any further abuse. We’re seeking the public’s help today and asking people to come forward and speak with our Office or the Bucks DA’s Office if they know anything.

Police on Friday charged Fenske with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor. An attorney was not listed for him.

The four men previously arrested are, David Parker, 38, who faces charges of child rape and related counts, including possession of child pornography; Jeffrey Harvey, 40, who was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a cell phone, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault; Craig Knox, who was arrested and charged with sexual offenses in Virginia and extradited to Pennsylvania; and Stephen Taylor, also arrested in Virginia in connection with the case, according to the Office of Attorney General.

The office provided the mugshots for three of the men; Fenske, Parker and Harvey; saying the other two were not immediately available.