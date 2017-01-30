Cuomo proposes state constitutional amendment to add abortion protection to NYS law

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a state constitutional amendment to install Roe v. Wade into the state law in the wake of rising concerns that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick could play a role in overturning the abortion rights case nationally.

“Our rights are under attack in Washington and as they seek to limit women’s rights, we in New York seek to protect them,” Gov. Cuomo said at a rally on Monday. “As they pull on women’s rights, we’re going to push back on women’s rights.”

Earlier this month Cuomo also took action to require health insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost to women.

Trump has said he plans to appoint a pro-life judge to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court with the goal of overturning the 1973 Supreme Court decision. It has given women the right to legal abortions in the decades since. If the law is overturned, states would have to individually legalize abortion rights.

Trump has already taken steps against organizations that provide abortions. He signed an executive order in his first week in office that prevents the government from supplying federal money to international non-government organizations that provide abortions.

Cuomo promised to take steps to keep abortion rights on the books regardless of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“This is still a democracy,” he said. “New Yorkers want to protect a woman’s right to choose.”