Brooklyn mom of 7 plagued by filthy, mystery waterfall in her apartment

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Vanessa Jordan Clarke lives in the Louis Armstrong Houses on Marcy avenue in Bed Stuy.

She said everyday there is a waterfall of filthy liquid in her kitchen.

"I don't know what is seeping out of that hole. I put in repair tickets and nobody comes," Clarke said.

She has put in multiple complaints to the New York Housing Authority, the agency that runs her building.

"NYCHA is actively working to address the situation as quickly as possible. Staff will cover the holes in the ceiling tonight, and complete all repairs, which plastering and painting this week. Staff are in the basement clearing a plumbing stoppage and sanitizing the area. We are very sorry for the impact this has caused," the agency said.

Another problem is the smell in her lobby.

"It's a combination of raw sewage and something died here," Clarke said

After PIX11 News stepped in, Clarke said a team of workers came to her home.

"Thanks, PIX11," she said.

