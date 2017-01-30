Brooklyn community holds rally in support of immigrant families impacted by Trump’s travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn – Osama Mustafa is Sudanese and an American citizen, but many of his family members who are green card holders are now directly impacted by President Donald Trump's executive order.

An immigration ban listing Sudan among the seven countries whose citizens will not be allowed to enter the United States.

"We have family that just came from JFK, her mom is being detained because she is a green card holder," Mustafa said. "This is completely shocking to us."

Mustafa is not alone. On Sunday night, there was only standing room at a catering hall in Midwood, Brooklyn where immigrant families were in search for answers in a time when so much is unknown.

"Everything is confusing now," Mustafa said.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke hosted a panel with representatives from the Mayor and local attorneys – all in hopes of providing some guidance.

"We'll live up to its greatest potential because we stood together this evening," Clarke said.

Tahanie Aboushi, a Muslim American attorney, was at JFK all day Saturday and all night. On Sunday, she is warning anyone from the impacted nations to travel at their own risk. And if you do, do not sign anything at Customs until you have legal advice.

"There are no answers, there's an executive order which is unconstitutional," Aboushi said. "It's vague, its discriminatory, it's bad for our country and there are no guidelines to it."

Meanwhile the fears in this community of diverse Muslims from dozens of different countries grows. To them, this is an attack on their community on Muslims. And if there is a ban against seven nations, they believe that list could grown and their family impacted next.

Hasan Raza, a Pakistani American, is afraid to leave the country now.

"I do because I don't know what's going to happen in the airport," Raza said.