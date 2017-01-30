Arizona man found guilty of recruiting New York college student for ISIS

MANHATTAN — An Arizona man who recruited a New York college student for ISIS was convicted in a Manhattan federal court on Monday, U.S. Attorney Preet Bhahara said.

Ahmad Mohammed El Gammal touted ISIS online and helped a student travel to an ISIS camp in Syria for military training. That student died waging jihad.

El Gammal was convicted of federal terrorism crimes. He was arrested in 2015.

Once again, we have shown that terrorists and terrorist enablers can be brought to justice fairly, openly, and swiftly in the crown jewel of our justice system — civilian courts,” Bhahara said.

El Gammal radicalized Samy El-Goarany, a 24-year-old college student, through social media posts in 2014, according to prosecutors. El Gammal and the student messaged each other online over a several month period. He helped connect the student with a third individual in Turkey in October 2014.

El-Goarany left New York in January 2015. He died in November 2016.

