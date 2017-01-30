Two NJ GOP congressman speak out on travel ban

TRENTON, N.J. — Two Republican congressman from New Jersey have now spoken out against President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The “hasty execution” created “wide-spread confusion, frustration and misrepresentation of what America stands for,” U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo said in a statement Monday.

“This was avoidable and I urge the Trump Administration, working with appropriate federal, state and local agencies, to quickly reassess,” LoBiondo said.

Rep. Leonard Lance said Sunday that, while he supports increased vetting, the travel ban “appears rushed and poorly implemented.”

New Jersey has a large immigrant and Muslim population. Nearly 22 percent of the population is comprised of immigrants, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Governor Chris Christie said New Jersey would not accept any Syrian refugees in a November 2015 letter to President Obama.

“I have no doubt that ISIS will try to exploit American humanitarianism to expose Americans to similar deadly risk,” Christie wrote.