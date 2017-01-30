× 24-year-old man found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

WOODHAVEN, Queens – Police are investigating a 24-year-old man’s death after he was discovered dead inside his Queens home Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

Cops were called to 89-29 91st St. around 3:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, they found Efrain Vargas in an unconscious and unresponsive state with injuries throughout the body, according to police.

EMS pronounced the man dead in the home.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.