Woman charged with attempted murder after throwing girl onto NJ transit track

BURLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing a young girl in front of an NJ Transit light rail train, police said.

Autumn Matacchiera, 20, allegedly grabbed a young girl she did not know and shoved her in front of an oncoming NJ transit train Friday.

Officers acted fast and were able to stop the train. The 5-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and was treated in the hospital and released to her mother.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., an NJ Transit bus driver alerted a police officer about suspicious activity near High and Broad streets, police said.

Officers found Matacchiera on the platform at the Burlington Town Station, near West Broad Street and High Street. As they approached her, she allegedly grabbed the unsuspecting girl who had been standing next to her mom. Matacchiera did not know the girl. She then threw the girl onto the tracks as a train was approaching, police said.

Officers jumped in front of the oncoming train and stopped it. The girl was retrieved from the tracks by her mom’s boyfriend. She suffered from scratches on her face and bruising and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Matacchiera was subdued by police and transported to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. She’s currently in custody awaiting incarceration.