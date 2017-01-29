Trump’s plan to dismantle Obamacare and his first week in office, on News Closeup

Marvin Scott and guests take on the Obamacare debate as President Donald Trump pushes forward with his agenda to dismantle it.
Among the issues discussed:
What are the pros and cons of ACA?
What will happen to subscribers if it is repealed?
What will a replacement plan look like?
Is it better to work with the plan that is in place rather than replace it altogether?
Our guests:
Betsy McCaughey, former lieutenant fovernor of New York, author of “Beating Obamacare”
James Tallon, president, United Hospital Fund of New York
Then, we review Trump’s first week in office.
Marvin and guest take a look at several executive orders the president signed this week including immigration, federal funding to sanctuary cities, the keystone pipeline and more.
Guest:
Morgan Pehme, political analyst