Stony Brook student detained at JFK under Trump’s refugee travel ban

QUEENS — A Stony Brook Ph.D student is reportedly being detained at John F. Kennedy Airport Sunday under President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting the number of refugees entering the U.S.

Vahideh Rasekhi is being held at JFK after lawyers were able to get her plane pulled back, according to journalist Bahman Kalbasi. Rasekhi was able to exit the plane, but has not been able to leave the airport.

Kalbasi tweeted Saturday evening that Rasekhi was reportedly going to be deported to Istanbul, despite the stay order granted by a Brooklyn federal judge that prevented deportation of those detained at airports across the U.S. after Trump’s order kicked in Friday.

Despite the stay order Vahideh Rasekhi is being deported on an 11:40 PM flight from JFK to Istanbul. #MuslimBan https://t.co/W6Y7mq1mnV — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 29, 2017

Kalbasi tweeted again Sunday morning and said although Rasekhi wasn’t deported to Istanbul, she’s still being held at JFK.

Update on this. W/ the help of 3 amazing lawyers last night, the plane was pulled back & she got off, but is STILL in detention. #MuslimBan https://t.co/xis99EiSji — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 29, 2017

According to the Stony Brook Statesman, Rasekhi spent winter break in Iran before returning to the U.S. Saturday. She is a Ph.D student in the Stony Brook Department of Linguistics.