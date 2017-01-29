Quebec City police confirm fatalities in a shooting at a local mosque, 2 people arrested

QUEBEC CITY —Several people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside of a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

Quebec City Police said the shooting left people dead and others wounded, but did not provide any other details.

The shooting happened inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Police say they have secured the area and evacuated the other occupants in the building.

Two people have been arrested.

The NYPD has directed special attention be given to all mosques and houses of worship throughout New York City. Critical Response Command personnel have been assigned for extended coverage in some areas.