Protesters to rally at Battery Park for 2nd day of demonstrations

LOWER MANHATTAN —Following a day of protest at JFK Airport against President Donald Trump's immigration order, demonstrators are set to rally at Battery Park for the second day.

The protest is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the west side of Castle Clinton National Monument and organizers plan to march to the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building at 26 Federal Plaza, where the US Customs Immigration Center office is located.

The event is co-sponsored by 12 organizations including the New York Immigration Coalition and New York Civil Liberties Union.

Several state and city officials, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, is expected to attend the protest.

The organizations are calling for the end of Trump's executive order that bans refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and ones coming from war-torn Syria indefinitely. Citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — are refused entry to the U.S. for 90 days.

On Saturday night, a federal judge in Brooklyn granted an emergency, nationwide stay preventing deportation of immigrants detained at U.S. airports and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries already in transit to America.

Though this was a small victory, it still leaves the executive order in place for people who plan to come. Organizations part of the march are demanding a permanent end.

Yesterday we won an emergency stay on the Muslim/refugee ban. Today we rally for a permanent end. 2pm, Battery Park. https://t.co/X06WGkhzoY pic.twitter.com/O5JGKAnPF8 — NYIC (@thenyic) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, thousands of people were at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 Saturday night speaking out against the travel ban. The emergency protest began at 11 a.m. outside the international arrivals area of the terminal, but quickly grew to thousands. The AirTrain was suspended for crowd control.

Organizations such as the New York Taxi Workers Alliance stood with demonstrators, chanting, "No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcomed here!" as refugees who arrived at the airport Friday night remained in detention.

Two Iraqi refugees were released by Saturday night after their lawyers filed a motion to have them released. The refugees, who both have U.S. visas, were detained late Friday night when Trump's executive order went into effect.