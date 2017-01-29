× NYPD stepping up patrols after 5 shot at mosque in Quebec City

The New York City Police Department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship in the city following the fatal shooting of five people at a mosque in Canada.

The NYPD issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been “assigned to extended tour coverage” at certain mosques.

The department says it’s monitoring the situation in Quebec City.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is praying for the people of Canada and that “we must stand together.” He’s urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

The president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre says five people were killed in the Sunday night shooting. Quebec City police say two suspects have been arrested.