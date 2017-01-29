Lyft to donate $1M to ACLU while social media lashes out at Uber

Competing ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber are both entangled in recent events surrounding President Trump’s executive order that places a travel ban on refugees from seven Muslim countries. Lyft has said they oppose the order and plans to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union, while Uber is being deleted from countless devices and scorned on social media after they decided to continue providing rides to JFK Airport in the midst of protests there Saturday.

Lyft issued a statement to users citing their disagreement with the “antithetical” order, emphasizing the company “will not be silent.”

They plan to donate $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years to help “defend our Constitution.”

“This weekend, Trump closed the country’s borders to refugees, immigrants and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin,” the Lyft statement reads. “Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.

“We ask that you continue to be there for each other — and together, continue proving the power of community.”

Lyft CEO Logan Green tweeted about the company’s stance, saying the ride-hailing service has strived to create an “inclusive” environment.

1/ Lyft has worked hard to create an inclusive, diverse and conscientious community where all our drivers and passengers feel welcome. — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

2/ Trump’s immigration ban is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values. — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

As Lyft issued this statement Sunday morning, social media users were attacking Lyft’s competitor Uber for continuing to provide rides as taxi drivers stopped to participate in the protests at JFK Saturday. Uber suspended surge pricing, and continued to provide transportation to and from JFK, leading many to accuse them of profiting off of the protest and “collusion” with the Trump administration.

The hashtag #DeleteUber became a trending topic and a Twitter Moment after a number of users said they couldn’t support the app after seeing the company “endors[ing] breaking a picket line striking in solidarity for basic human rights” and “tolerat[ing] a hateful and unlawful action.”

Uber’s NYC Twitter account tweeted Sunday that the suspension of surge pricing was not meant to “break” the strike going on at JFK. The company released a statement from CEO Travis Kalanick, who joined Trump’s business advisory group and has faced backlash for doing so.

Last tweet not meant to break strike. Our CEO’s statement opposing travel ban and compensating those impacted: https://t.co/joWvPvux9J — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

Kalanick defended his decision to join the group, but began his statement by saying Uber will provide support and compensation to employees who are affected by the executive order with if they cannot get back into the U.S. as a result.

Kalanick said allowing refugees and immigrants “has largely been the U.S.’s policy since its founding” and he plans to bring up concerns about the ban during the first business advisory meeting with Trump this Friday.