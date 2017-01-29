Lower Manhattan subway service delayed as thousands rally against Trump’s immigration ban

LOWER MANHATTAN — The MTA is warning straphangers of delays on several subway lines Sunday as thousands gather in Battery Park to denounce President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

According to a statement on the MTA’s website, commuters should expect delays on the J, N, Q, R, 4, 5 and 6 trains due to crowd conditions and public demonstrations.

#ServiceAlert: Expect delays to J, N, Q, R, 4, 5 & 6 train service due to crowd conditions and public demonstrations in Lower Manhattan. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 29, 2017

Crowds packed the Whitehall-South Ferry subway station in lower Manhattan hours before the rally began at Battery Park. At one point, service had been bypassing the station due to the packed area. Service has continued but with delays.

Videos uploaded to social media showed the platforms at the Whitehall station overflowing with protesters.

Commuters are advised to allow for additional travel time.

The protests on the west side of the Castle Clinton National Monument drew thousands Sunday including celebrities and politicians. They stood in solidarity holding signs to protest President Trump's travel ban on people coming from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Saturday, twelve people were detained in JFK Airport following Trump's executive order. Lawyers sat on the floors of JFK Terminal 4 working with the detainees to help free them. A federal judge in Brooklyn granted an emergency, nationwide stay Saturday night preventing the deportation of immigrants detained at U.S. airports.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least six people were still detained within JFK Airport.