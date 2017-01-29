Delta Airlines grounds domestic flights amid computer outage

NEW YORK — Delta Airlines grounded domestic flights Sunday evening due to automation issues.

According to a statement on the Delta website, a systems outage has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. The outage occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Planes that are in the air are not impacted, officials say.

The Federal Aviation Administration says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

“Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available,” a tweet read Sunday evening.

The outage comes just a week after a systemwide problem grounded all domestic United Airlines flights for approximately an hour.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for Delta’s IT department to solve the problem.