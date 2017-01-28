Body of missing Bronx mother found in Washington Heights wooded area

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police sources say the body found in a wooded area of Washington Heights is the Bronx mother who was reported missing last week.

Police were called to the area of W. 187th Street and Chittenden Avenue around 1:30 p.m., after a passerby spotted a woman’s body. The body had been thrown over a wall into an embankment on the side of the Henry Hudson Parkway.

An investigation revealed that the victim was Joan Viau of the Bronx.

Viau, 52, was last seen on Jan. 23 in front of her home. Her disappearance was deemed suspicious when detectives found her vehicle with blood in it.

Police sources say the body has been in the embankment since Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time.