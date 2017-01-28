Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, ISIS, NSC

President Donald Trump signed three executive actions Saturday that imposed a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, reorganized the National Security Council’s structure and called for a plan to be delivered to him within 30 days on how defeat ISIS.

“But there can be no accommodation or negotiation with it. For those reasons I am directing my Administration to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS,” said the Presidential Memorandum on the plan of how to defeat ISIS.

According to the officials, the action regarding the NSC will outline new procedures and organizational structure of the organization to better adapt to the threats. The NSC is led by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who spent much of Saturday in the Oval Office as Trump had scheduled phone calls with world leaders.

The plan will include any recommended changes to United States rules of engagement or policy restrictions that “exceed the requirements of international law” regarding the use of force against the terrorist organization.

The memorandum also discusses cutting off ISIS’s financial support including money laundering, human trafficking, financial transfers and oil revenue.

Administration officials also said the lobbying ban would include a lifetime prohibition on lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.