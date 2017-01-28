Trump era opens in New Jersey with blocked pay equity bill

TRENTON, N.J. — One week after more than 1 million people participated in women’s marches across the globe in protest of President Donald Trump, New Jersey Republicans blocked a measure that would have strengthened a state law requiring employers to pay women the same as men for equal work.

Democrats tried to override Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of a gender pay equity bill but couldn’t overcome resistance from Republican lawmakers, who feel emboldened under Trump.

Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty, a Trump supporter, says too many men in politics are “walking on eggshells” and that everyone is against pay discrimination.

Republicans blocking the Democratic override also comes as Democrats across the country try to regroup after their unexpected national defeat in the November election.