Refugees detained nationwide, including JFK airport, as Trump’s executive order kicks in

NEW YORK — Two Iraqi refugees with U.S. visas have reportedly been detained at John F. Kennedy Airport, along with countless others across the U.S. in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order effectively closing the borders to a select group of refugees, according to the New York Times. Seven migrants coming from Egypt to the U.S. have been held in Cairo, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s executive order went into immediate effect Friday night, and refugees in the air on the way into the U.S. were stopped and detained once they landed.

Lawyers for the two Iraqi men detained at JFK Friday told the Times that one of the men had worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq for 10 years. The other was coming to the U.S. to join his wife, who works for a U.S. contractor, and their son. Both men were detained after arriving on separate flights.

Early Saturday, the lawyers filed a writ of habeas corpus in the Eastern District of New York asking to have their clients released, according to the Times. They’ve also filed a motion for class action status in an effort to represent all refugees and immigrants who said they were unlawfully detained at airports and other ports of entry.

According to court papers, both men legally were allowed to come into the US but were detained because of the executive order signed Friday, as reported by CNN. Under that order, Iraqi citizens are not allowed to come into the US for 90 days. The lawyers are asking for a hearing because they maintain the detention is illegal because the men had valid visas.

Cairo airport officials say seven migrants bound for the U.S. have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York’s JFK airport. Six of them are from Iraq and one is from Yemen. The officials say the migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts in JFK airport.

Trump’s order suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days. Entrance of Syrian refugees has also been suspended indefinitely, and those from seven predominantly Muslim countries are barred from entry for 90 days. Those include Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The order also prioritizes Christian refugees over Muslims.

It’s still unclear how many refugees have been detained nationwide as of Saturday, but complaints have been filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Refugee Assistance Project at the Urban Justice Center, the National Immigration Law Center, Yale Law School’s Jerome M. Frank Legal Services Organization and the firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, according to the Times.

The order has created panic for families and a mess of legal problems for those detained.