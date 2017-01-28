Green card, visa holders who leave US could face 90-day wait to return

A federal law enforcement official says any non-U.S. citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is now barred from entering the United States.

That includes legal permanent residents — green card holders — and visa-holders from those seven countries who are out of the United States. They cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days under the temporary ban ordered Friday by President Donald Trump.

The official says there’s an exemption for immigrants and legal permanent residents whose entry is in the U.S. national interest, but it’s unclear how that exemption will be applied. Diplomats are also exempted.

The official says visa and green card holders already in the U.S. will be allowed to stay.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the details of how Trump’s order is being put in place and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Customs and Border Protection is notifying airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled or legal residents scheduled to fly back to the U.S., and the airlines are being told to keep them off those flights.