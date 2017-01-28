Drone footage captures seal off the Staten Island coast

STATEN ISLAND — It’s a sight that many New Yorkers don’t see everyday — a seal enjoying its time on top of a rock off of the coast of Staten Island.

The video, posted on Saturday, showed the seal on the rock near Swinburne and Hoffman islands, Aubrey Jackson of borderlandfilms.com said.

It’s becoming more common to spot the animal near Staten Island. In January 2015, about a dozen seals were seen basking in the sun at Swinburne and Hoffman islands.

Winter visitors in the New York Harbor. The seals at Swinburne & Hoffman Islands. @NYPD122Pct @NYPD60Pct @NYPD120Pct pic.twitter.com/vUdxXD8BXX — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 19, 2015

Seals can be seen near Staten Island from November through April, Staten Island Live reported. Harbor seals were commonly seen in waters around New York City until they were virtually wiped out at the end of 19th Century. But in the last decade, more seal spotting have been reported in the winter.