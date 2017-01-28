Cops bust Fresh Meadows Chase Bank robbers in the act

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Cops busted two armed robbery suspects in the act as they held up a Chase Bank Saturday morning, police sources said.

The suspects walked into the Chase Bank on Utopia Parkway and Union Turnpike shortly after opening and demanded money, forcing the manager to have the tellers open the partitioned area, sources said.

As one teller was tied up, a quick thinking employee pushed the panic alarm, which notified the security company who called police. Police were already in the area and responded, sources said.

Officers entered the bank and ordered the suspects to drop their weapons. Both men were apprehended and their charges are pending, sources said.