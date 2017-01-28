Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes refugees to Canada following Trump’s ban

NEW YORK — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering a safe haven to refugees banned from entering the United States following President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The order bars people from Iraq, Syria, Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country for at least 90 days. The president also issued a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a series of tweets in French and English, Trudeau offered a message of hope to refugees fleeing their countries.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," he tweeted.

Trudeau said they are in contact with the United States Department of Homeland Security and the United States Department of Transportation to "get more clarity on the impacts of the restrictions on travels." He said they will be providing further information to Canadians as it becomes available.

He included an archived photo from 2015 welcoming a Syrian refugee to the country with the hashtag #WelcomeToCanada. As of 7 p.m., the photo had more than 72,000 likes and over 36,000 retweets.

The prime minister oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees shortly after he was elected.

Trump proclaimed in his executive order that the entry of Syrians is "detrimental" to the United States.