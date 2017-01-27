Price increase requires new MetroCard Math

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How many rides until your unlimited card pays for itself?

If you have a regular work schedule and plan activities for the weekend, what's the most economical deal?

With the MTA fare increase set to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2017, riders will be paying 14 cents more per swipe.

PIX11 News did some MetroCard math and also profiled the extreme ride of Matthew Ahn. He held the Guinness World Record for visiting all MTA stations in 2016. Now there are three new stations and he's not decided if he will attempt to set the record again.

If he does, he would want to use the 30-day unlimited, which now will cost $121.

If you put $26.20 on a MetroCard, it will give you exactly 10 rides. Often riders ask about this amount if they want to create a card with a zero balance.