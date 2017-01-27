Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Parents of boy who took his own life after being bullets at Brooklyn Catholic school speak out

Danny Fitzpatrick was attending Holy Angels Catholic School when students began bullying him. He took his own life Thursday evening. (GoFundMe)

13 yea-old Daniel Fitzpatrick took his own life after being bullied at his Catholic School in Brooklyn.

Now, his family is suing the school and the diocese for not stepping in to stop the bullying. They’re also working to change the way private schools and Catholic Schools deal handle bullying.

