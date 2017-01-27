× Parents of boy who took his own life after being bullets at Brooklyn Catholic school speak out

13 yea-old Daniel Fitzpatrick took his own life after being bullied at his Catholic School in Brooklyn.

Now, his family is suing the school and the diocese for not stepping in to stop the bullying. They’re also working to change the way private schools and Catholic Schools deal handle bullying.

http://www.thebullyproject.com/

http://www.thebullyproject.com/parents

http://www.greatschools.org/gk/articles/bullying-how-to-make-school-safe-for-your-child/