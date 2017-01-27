IKEA recalls 33,000 chairs that may amputate fingers

NEW YORK — IKEA recalled more than 33,000 beach chairs that can collapse and amputate fingers.

The furniture company has received six reports of fingertip amputations from incidents involving the chairs. The collapsing chairs can also cause a fall hazard, IKEA warned.

Four others reported injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It was not immediately clear what kind of injury they suffered.

IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. The recall applies to chairs with the following tag numbers: 902.280.08, 302.580.79, 502.851.66, 802.873.95, 002.931.40, 303.120.24, 503.120.23 and 003.120.25.

Anyone who bought one of these chairs from Feb. 2013 – Dec. 16 should return it for a full refund, IKEA said. A proof of purchase is not required.

The replacement chairs have plastic stoppers that prevent incorrect re-assembly.

Ikea has two stores in New Jersey in Paramus and Elizabeth. They also have a location in Brooklyn and on Long Island.