Actor John Hurt dead at 77

Legendary actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Alien,” “The Elephant Man,” and “Harry Potter” has died, according multiple media outlets.

He was 77.

The British actor died of pancreatic cancer, according to The Daily Mirror.

Hurt, whose career spanned more than six decades, most recently started in the Oscar-nominated “Jackie.” He also appeared in the film version of George Orwell’s “1984,” the “Harry Potter” series and “Hellboy.”

Hurt was knighted in 2015, the same year he learned he had cancer.

He is survived by his wife Anwen Rees-Myers.