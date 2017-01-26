Zoos around the country melt hearts with #CuteAnimalTweetOff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From baby seals, to infant orangoutangs and just about any other wildly adorable animal you can think of, zoos around the country faced off Wednesday in what’s been dubbed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

What began with a simple humblebrag from the National Zoo about its recently born seal pup, quickly turned into a flurry of baby-animal pictures on the Twitter feeds of anyone smart enough to follow the dozens of zoos around the U.S.

Following the National Zoo tweet, pop culture radio host Sarah Hill called out the Virginia Aquarium, and the rest is history:

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff #OtterlyAdorable pic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ — Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017