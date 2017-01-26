Woman reported missing from the Bronx; blood found in her vehicle: sources

THE BRONX — Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was reported missing from the Bronx Wednesday.

Joan Viau, 52, of Carlisle Place, in the Bronx, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in front of her home.

Sources say the woman’s vehicle was found with blood in it and detectives have deemed her disappearance suspicious.

Viau is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.