Surveillance video released of man wanted for pushing commuter in front of D train in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx — Surveillance video was released Thursday of the person accused of shoving a man in front of a Bronx train.

A man, 43, was waiting for the D train at the East 170th Street Subway Station just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when someone pushed him onto the train tracks, police said.

The train operator saw the man falling and immediately pulled the emergency break, but the train struck the man's left leg. He was taken to the hospital and treated for the injury.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, described as a man with dark skin, walking between East 168th and 169th streets shortly after the incident. He was last seen wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a green beanie and green jacket, police said.

A photo of the suspect was also released earlier Thursday.

Service on the B and D trains were temporarily suspended and delayed on Wednesday during rush hour commute, but was later restored.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.