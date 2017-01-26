Sneak peek at what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Jan 27.

Suki, Scott and the gang have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m.

The secret on the bar menu that could help save your life

Have you ever heard of ‘Asking for Angela’ at a bar?

It’s a new global campaign aimed at combatting sexual assault that’s making quite the splash.

It encourages distressed daters to go to the bar and ask for ‘Angela’ for a subtle way at alerting bar staff that you need a helping hand in getting out of a potentially uncomfortable situation.

The trend started over in the United Kingdom and has now made its way to the states.

We’ll tell you more about this, plus other secrets from the bar menu that could be a game-changer in an unsettling situation.

We’ll miss you, Linda!

After 20 years on the air, our meteorologist, Linda Church, is retiring.

Take a look back at Linda’s career with us: http://via.pix11.com/BoXn4

We’ll be saying goodbye on TV at 8:50 a.m. Join us for her final moments at PIX. #LindaRetires

Meet Disney heartthrob, Jordan Fisher

He’s a singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. This 22-year-old just does it all!

(Including appearing in Broadway’s hit Hamilton last year.)

Tomorrow, Disney-star Jordan Fisher joins us on the PIX11 Morning News. Now’s your chance! What questions do you have for him?

