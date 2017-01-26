Queens man gets 23 years for murder of girlfriend found dead, burned in bathtub

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man who strangled his girlfriend and left her burned body in their apartment’s bathtub was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday.

Carlos Pineda, 28, killed his girlfriend, 28-year-old Miriam Lucrecia Samayoa Veliz, in October 2015. He was caught on surveillance video leaving the apartment building and then returning about 20 minutes later with a red container commonly used to hold gasoline.

Pineda was caught on video again moments before the FDNY received a call reporting a fire at the location, court documents show. First responders found Veliz’ remains in the tub. Her entire body was severely burned.

Pineda, who boarded Florida-bound Greyhound bus the day of Veliz’ death, was arrested in Miami several days later. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to first degree manslaughter.