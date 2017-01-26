× Police release photo of man wanted for pushing straphanger off Bronx subway platform

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx – Cops released a photo of the man they say pushed a straphanger off a subway platform before an incoming train during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

A 43-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform of the East 170 Street stop around 6:40 a.m. when a stranger came up to him and allegedly shoved him onto the track bed as a D train was entering the station, police said. The train then struck the 43-year-old man, injuring his left foot, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.

The individual wanted by police has dark skin and was last seen wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a green skull cap and a green jacket.

The subway push caused delays throughout B and D lines, but have been restored to full service.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.