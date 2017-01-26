Police arrest Brooklyn man found with bomb making materials in his apartment

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn—A Brooklyn man was arrested Wednesday after officers found bomb making materials and guns inside his apartment, law enforcement sources said.

Officers investigating a past burglary knocked on Christopher Hackett’s Butler Street door and noticed three shell casings on the steps when Hackett answered, sources said.

Hackett invited them inside and the officers noticed a gun in plain view during questioning, sources said.

Police arrested Hackett, 44, and a search warrant revealed a makeshift gun and suitcase containing wires, pipes and blue chemicals which the NYPD Bomb Squad later deemed safe, police sources said.

He told detectives he was “trying to make a bomb to show how easy it is to walk around with one,” a senior law enforcement source said.

Hackett was charged with criminal possession of a weapon bomb, criminal possession of a defaced weapon, reckless endangerment and violation of a local law, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court Thursday evening.