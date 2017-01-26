Mexico’s president cancels trip to Washington

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has canceled his planned trip to Washington, D.C., he said on Twitter Thursday.

The meeting, which was scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday, was canceled amid tensions over President Donald Trump’s executive order to build a wall at the border with Mexico.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements on behalf of both nations,” Pena Nieto added.

Mexican officials have repeatedly said the country will not pay for the wall along the United States’ southern border.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said on Twitter that it would be better to cancel the meeting if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall.

“We’ve been talking about this right from the beginning,” Trump said about the wall, which he called “badly needed.”

A border wall with a bill footed by Mexico was one of Trump’s earliest campaign promises. His executive order calls for construction on the wall to begin as soon as possible.

The U.S. will “develop long-term funding requirements for the wall, including preparing Congressional budget requests for the current and upcoming fiscal years,” according to the executive order.