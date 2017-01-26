Man arrested for stabbing, robbing 78-year-old in Kips Bay tailor shop

KIPS BAY, Manhattan —Police arrested a man Wednesday night who allegedly repeatedly stabbed and slashed a 78-year-old man in a Kips Bay tailor shop, officials said.

John Franklyn, 53, allegedly demanded money from the victim in the East 27th Street shop on Monday around 12:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Franklyn stabbed the victim repeatedly in the chest and slashed him in the face.

The victim struggled against the assault, but he eventually relented and gave the culprit about $80 from his pants’ pocket, police officials said. He was later treated at local hospital for stab wounds, lacerations, a fractured skull and a punctured left lung. Police say he is in stable condition.

Police charged Franklyn with attempted murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Franklyn is currently awaiting arraignment.

