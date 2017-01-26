Investigation underway in death of 4-year-old Brooklyn boy found with bruising

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy found with bruising all over his body Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious child inside a basement apartment at 121 Riverdale Ave. around 9 p.m., police said. When they arrived, cops found the child identified as 4-year-old Zamair Cooms in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

EMS took Cooms to a local hospital where he died.

Police did not release further information.