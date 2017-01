Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Vladislav Smolanskyy is no stranger to adversity — growing up in Ukraine his family moved to the U.S. after his father passed away.

Vlad says learning from his dad and moving to Brooklyn helped inspire him to become an entrepreneur.

Now he's taking on one of the largest toy companies in the world and swimming with the sharks.

Check out his story in this segment of I Am Brooklyn.