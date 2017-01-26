HP recalls batteries that may overheat and cause fires

For those of you who still use a PC laptop- listen up.
HP is recalled more than 100-thousand batteries because they may overheat and cause fires.
There was a previous battery recall back in June which affected 41-thousand batteries.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported only 1 accident stemming from an overheating computer battery- which resulted in about 1-thousand dollars in property damage.
Those who purchased various versions of HP and Compaq laptops between March 2013 and Oct 2016 should check the bar codes printed on them.
