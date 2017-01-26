Elevators in Staten Island receive much needed repairs after PIX11 steps in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Some families who live at Arlington Terrace on Staten Island say they are tired of taking the stairs.

There are 13 floors — and both elevators have been broken for weeks.

According to a notice in the lobby, posted by management, a water line broke back on Jan. 5, causing the problem.

"Everyday, I'm holding my baby, my toddler, my 7-year-old, my stroller, and my diaper bag. It's too much. They need to fix the problem," said mother of three, Zulaie Montoya, who lives on the ninth floor.

PIX11 News tried several times to reach management by phone and email with no success.

But hours after PIX11's story, one elevator was fixed.

"Thanks PIX11. It's not a coincidence," said a woman named Nellie, who is disabled.

