Dashcam video shows train crashing into FedEx truck

If you were waiting on an overnight Fedex delivery in Utah-- you may be waiting for a while.

Crazy dashcam video from Utah shows a train blasting through the trailer of a FedEx truck.

Luckily there were no serious injuries in the crash, though the train was carrying passengers at the time.

The video shows that the crossing gates were up, and the warning lights were *NOT* flashing at the time the truck crossed the railroad tracks.

In a statement, the Utah Transit Authority said they've never experienced anything like this before and they are investigating the incident.