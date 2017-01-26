Bryant Park ice rink shooter convicted in shooting that paralyzed teenage bystander

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A teenager who shot two other people in a fight over a coat at the Bryant Park skating rink was convicted in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday.

Cory Dunton, 19, tried to steal a Marmot Mammoth jacket from Javier Contreras late one Saturday night in November 2013. Dunton pulled out a gun and shot Contreras in his hands, torso and thigh.

A bystander, then 14-year-old Adonis Mera, was shot in the back. The attack left him paralyzed from the waist down.

More than 200 people at the rink scrambled for cover as the shots rang out. Dunton fled the scene and was arrested by police the next day.

Dunton was convicted for attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

“He has now been held accountable for this brutal and reckless shooting, which may have permanently robbed a teenager of the use of his legs,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance.