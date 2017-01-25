Worker dies after being buried in rail car of fertilizer

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says a worker has died in an accident while unloading granular fertilizer from a rail car in western New York.

The sheriff’s office says three employees at Crop Production Services in Lakeville, 23 miles south of Rochester, were unloading a hopper car Wednesday morning when the product jammed.

One worker went to the top of the car to clear the jam and became trapped inside.

Emergency responders from several departments were dispatched to the scene, but the employee had been buried in fertilizer and died by the time they arrived.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.