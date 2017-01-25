Weather forecaster Jim Witt talks long-range outlooks with Mr. G

NEW YORK — Weather forecaster Jim Witt visited the PIX11 newsroom to chat with Mr. G about what it takes to create long-range weather outlooks.

Jim met Mr. G in the 1960s and helped stir up his passion in the amazing world of weather.

Jim’s theories are based the interactions of solar energy, including solar flares that travel from the sun to the Earth.

He also looks on the gravitational forces between the moon, the planets and Earth. It’s worth noting that this field of meteorology is called astrometeorology has gained more and more momentum. It has caught the attention of many scientists, especially in Japan.

According to Jim’s forecast, this February is going to be very cold.

What is fascinating is that he made this forecast in 1969.

Jim usually works between 8 and 10 hours every day on his research. In the last 55 years, Jim says he has taken occasional breaks.

One final note, just this past week, NASA agreed that solar flares affect weather in different layers in the atmosphere. Jim has believed that for a very long time.