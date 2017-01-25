Protesters scale D.C. crane, aim ‘RESIST’ banner at the White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Activitists scaled a crane in the nation's capital Wednesday morning and unfurled a banner aimed at the White House that reads "RESIST."

It was about 6 a.m. when seven protestors climbed the 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House, police said. They were still there at 10:30 a.m.

Police said they believe the demonstrators are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace.

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets and found three people, who weren't authorized to be at the site, attached to the crane. He says another four people are on the crane, too.

Glover said the protesters told police they're conducting a First Amendment action.

The protest comes a day after President Donald Trump's administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.