PIX11 helps Newark grandmother get repairs in senior facility apartment

NEWARK, N.J. — Dina Finney says for seven years she's been putting in work orders for her Newark apartment but getting nowhere.

"No one is fixing anything and we need help," said Finney.

The grandmother of 15 lives at the Stephen Crane Elderly building on Cedar Lane, a senior facility in Newark.

PIX11 News reached out to the Newark Housing Authority about the problems.

A manager says someone will personally check Finney's apartment and promises they will address each complaint.

