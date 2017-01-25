NYC sanitation worker impersonates dead twin brother to steal welfare benefits

NEW YORK — A New York City sanitation worker has admitted to stealing more than half a million dollars in welfare benefits by impersonating his dead twin brother for more than 18 years.

The state’s Inspector General’s office announced Tuesday that 54-year-old Thomas Murphy, of Queens, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Authorities say Murphy began using his twin brother’s social security number when he applied for benefits under his brother’s name in 1994. His brother died in 1962 shortly after his birth.

Murphy perpetrated the scam by maintaining separate addresses and bank accounts in both his and his dead brother’s name.

Authorities say Murphy has promised to repay a total of $580,000 to three different agencies. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available. He’s to be sentenced April 4.