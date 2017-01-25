MTA to vote on fare hike, increasing subway swipe to $3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Starting March, New York City commuters may be paying more for their subway and bus ride.

The MTA is voting Wednesday on two proposals that would either raise the subway and bus fare to $3 or decrease the round trip bonus to 5 percent.

The first plan would keep the base fare at $2.75, but would slash the bonus pay per ride from 11 percent to 5 percent. The "effective cost" will be $2.62 per ride. A single ticket will still be $3. Express bus fare will remain the same at $6.50, but the MetroCard bonus will go from $5.86 to $6.19.

The second plan would raise the base fare to $3, but increase the bonus pay per ride to 16 percent with a $6 purchase. "Effective cost" will be $2.59 per ride. A single ticket will increase to $3.25. Express bus fare will jump from $6.50 to $7 and the bonus will increase slightly to $6.03.

Access-a-Ride fare will also go up to $3 in the second proposal.

The 30-day MetroCard will increase to $121 and the 7-day pass will go up a $1 to $32 for both plans. The 7-day Express Bus Plus MetroCard will also increase from $57.25 to $59.50.

The MTA board is expected to vote at 10 a.m. during their monthly meeting. The new fares will go into effect on March 19.

There have been five MetroCard fare increases since 2009. The last one was passed in March 2015.

The possible fare hike was first announced last November. Public hearings were held for two weeks last December where riders expressed their opinions on the two proposals. Some also brought up other ideas to include a reduced fare ticket for students and low income riders within the five boroughs.

"The MTA is considering the social fare aspect," a commuter told PIX11 News last December at one of the meetings. "It's all about a good positive relationship between the city, the MTA and the general public."

But some riders aren't looking forward to possibly paying more for their daily commute.

"Why would they be rising the cost of the trains when the conditions of the trains aren't improving," a commuter said. "So, I hope that with that maybe they can take that money and put it toward making the trains better and having them run on time."

"But we can only hope. It's very frustrating."

The vote also comes just a week after the MTA and Transport Workers Unions struck a tentative deal on a new contract to avoid a strike. The tentative contact included raises for the nearly 44,000 transit workers.